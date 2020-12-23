LifeLine Animal Project of Atlanta received a wonderful donation this winter, thanks to Tyrell Cooper and Boy Scout Troop #3310. Cooper is a high school senior who organized a group of fellow Boy Scouts to help him assemble and deliver insulated cat shelters to LifeLine’s Pets for Life program.

Cooper calls his DIY shelters “feline abodes”, which are designed to help shield feral cats and kittens in the community from harsh weather and provide them with a safe place to rest. Outdoor cats have increased risk for health concerns, including heat stroke and hypothermia from exposure to the elements. Outdoor cats also have a significantly reduced life-expectancy—only 2 to 5 years, compared to 10-15 years for indoor cats. Troop #3310’s generous effort will help protect several Atlanta-area outdoor cats.

Cooper completed this kind, cat-friendly undertaking as a community project to advance to Eagle Scout. According to local news sources, Cooper is an honors student at Westlake High School, and plans to attend college and major in ecology after graduation.

LifeLine Animal Project posted photos and details of the donation to their Facebook account, where the group shared that they will be distributing the cat shelters to clients with outdoor cat colonies. The cat colonies have been trapped, neutered, and released (TNR), a process that works to reduce stray cat populations while continuing to care for existing outdoor animals.