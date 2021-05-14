Here's What It’s Like to Have 15 Sled Dogs in the Sierra Nevada Mountains
For these eager, energetic pups, a 15-mile trail run is just a walk in the park.
If being surrounded by countless chatty, snuggly, energetic huskies is your dream, you'll want to meet Alyssa of @SierraHuskyTours, a husky enthusiast living with her 15 Siberian huskies and Alaskan malamutes. And if you think you can only live your best sled dog life in Alaska, think again—Alyssa's pack of pups stay entertained and well-exercised year-round at her Davis Lake home, nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California.
Huskies have a ton of energy and live to run, so a walk or two around the block probably wouldn't cut it for them. But with a wild forest just across the street, Alyssa can hook her entire furry family up to her sled in the driveway and simply head out for a refreshing 15-mile run!
Alyssa absolutely fell in love with the cold-weather dog breeds, and her family of both Alaskan and Siberian Huskies love playtime just as much as they love running. In the spring and fall when snow is sparse, you'll find the dogs connected to her four-wheeler for a good run—but once it gets warm, she'll let them zip around her full acre, fenced-in yard, or head out to the lake for a good paddleboard and swim. No matter the weather, you can find Alyssa and her dogs living their best lives in the great outdoors!