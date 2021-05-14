If being surrounded by countless chatty, snuggly, energetic huskies is your dream, you'll want to meet Alyssa of @SierraHuskyTours, a husky enthusiast living with her 15 Siberian huskies and Alaskan malamutes. And if you think you can only live your best sled dog life in Alaska, think again—Alyssa's pack of pups stay entertained and well-exercised year-round at her Davis Lake home, nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California.

Huskies have a ton of energy and live to run, so a walk or two around the block probably wouldn't cut it for them. But with a wild forest just across the street, Alyssa can hook her entire furry family up to her sled in the driveway and simply head out for a refreshing 15-mile run!