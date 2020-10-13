Feel-Good Stories

If you didn’t think pets could get any more wholesome, you’ve got another thing coming. Check out our best feel-good stories if you want to feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Most Recent

Watch This Dog Sing Christmas Songs for an Instant Boost of Holiday Cheer

Hugo the golden retriever has a pretty refined palate when it comes to Christmas carols.
Watch These Dogs Magically Appear in the Best Ever Snoot-Booping Station

Blink and you’ll miss their delightful arrivals.
Drone Finds Missing Dog Who Was Stuck in Marsh

Scout had been missing for a week.
Family Rescues Sick Dog and Helps Him Live Out His Bucket List

“For now, we go day by day and try to make each day the best ever for him,” his owner says.
A Violinist’s Cat Doesn’t Like Being on the Floor, So She Improvised

More like a fanny cat. Or catty pack?
Mom Finds Cat Who Was Missing for 23 Months After Wildfire

Never stop looking.

Morgan the Dog, Journalism Champion, Helps Town Residents Get Their Morning Paper

This dog supports local journalism and you should, too.
Missing Boy Found Wandering St. Louis Streets With Protective Stray Pit Bull by His Side

The toddler, Kh’amorion Taylor, kept saying "puppy" after being reunited with his father
Kismet, a 13-Year-Old Toothless Chihuahua, Comforts Patients at This Dentist Office

This Corgi Has a Better Mid-Range Jump Shot Than Me

Weimaraner Gets His Own, Much-Smaller Emotional Support Dog

Hustling Cat Nabs Bronze in European 100-Meter Final

Cat Brings Comfort to Woman During Cancer Battle

Could cats' unique characteristics translate to therapeutic qualities that help alleviate stress and promote calm? Kate Benjamin says yes.

