Editor’s Review: The Premiere of ‘The Pack’ on Amazon Prime Video

Hosted by Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her precious pup Lucy, this is one pawsome show you won’t want to miss.

Amazon Prime Video’s new show The Pack premieres for streaming today, and it will leave a giant paw print on your heart.

Hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her Cavalier King Charles spaniel Lucy, the show takes 12 dog-human duos across the globe, testing their teamwork and the strength of their bond with a series of challenges and exhilarating, unforgettable adventures. The winner takes home $500,000, along with $250,000 for the charity of his or her choice.

The Pack is very similar to The Amazing Race, but better … because dogs. With just the right amount of delightful cheesiness and a mix of our favorite breeds large and small, this is the ultimutt show for dog lovers and their pups to enjoy together on the couch.

Filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic, Vonn and Lucy join the contestants as they traverse the beaches of Los Angeles, the jungles of Costa Rica, and a Day of the Dead festival in Mexico City, just to name a few locales. Along the way, The Pack donated $250,000 to charities and rescue missions throughout the countries where the show took place.

The dogs and their partners partake in everything you want to see in a dog competition, from scent work, to search and rescue missions, to athletic endeavors like paddle boarding, rappelling, and ziplining (no one reading this is surprised—we all know dogs can do amazing things!). And it's evident throughout the show just how much these pet parents are truly in love with their canines (again no one is surprised—we ❤️️ dogs).

Going into the first episode, about 1.5 minutes went by before I felt the happy tears coming on. This show is so sweet, I found myself emotionally invested from the get-go and didn’t want to see anyone eliminated. But since it is a competition, one of the duos has to go home in each episode.

Being a former volleyball player myself, I was instantly a big fan of Gryffin the Australian shepherd and her dog mom Chelsey Lowe, a former UC Santa Barbara volleyball player and yoga instructor.

And you can’t talk about The Pack without acknowledging the budding romance between Snow the poodle and her look-alike male pack teammate Derby, (aptly named by his human partner Kentucky). Never have I ever seen such a power couple (with amazing doggy hairstyles, to boot), or been so enamored with a reality show love story. Which is saying a lot, given that I, a self-proclaimed reality show junkie, never miss an episode of The Bachelor or Love Island.

Since I’m always a sucker for an underdog, Allister the wirehair rat terrier, Charlie the schnoodle, and Chance the Chihuahua gave a tug on my heartstrings. Chance, the smallest dog in the whole competition, was adopted by his mom, artist Linh Iacona, after she had lost her previous pup.

“Before he passed away, he looked up and me and smiled. And that smile, for me, I took it as like, ‘Don’t worry I’m going to see you again.’ And when I saw Chance, that was the look that he gave me. He just knew, ‘I know you’re my mom,’” says Iacona in episode one. “That’s why his name is Chance, because he gave me a chance to be a dog mom again.”

It’s stories like this that really make The Pack a special series, showcasing the strength of the bonds between dogs and their people that is like no other bond on earth.

Would I recommend this show? Most definitely. To be honest, I’ve already started re-watching episode one.

Grab your dog, grab your family, grab a glass of wine and a plate of Thanksgiving leftovers, secure your spot on the couch for the next 10–11 hours, and definitely give this one a binge.

Amazon Prime members can stream The Pack at no additional cost via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, and online at amazon.com/originals.

In celebration of the show, Amazon is hosting a “Packed Weekend” running November 20–22, where retailers like Alaska Airlines, Cheerios, and Amazon Pets offer exclusive, The Pack-inspired pet deals and discounts.

In addition to the deals, viewers at home can participate in the Pack Walk Challenge, a huge global, virtual dog walk that gives participants the opportunity to win some awesome prizes. To participate, users must sign up for MyFitnessPal or MapMyFitness to track those walks.

Meet The Pack Contestants

The series’ 12 teams come from across the United States and represent a wide variety of dog breeds and backgrounds. Learn more about each pair working their tails off to come out on top: