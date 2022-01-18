What Channel Is the Puppy Bowl On? Here's How To Watch Our Favorite Canine Classic

As much as I'd like to think esteemed dog dad Patrick Mahomes should be the focus of Super Bowl Sunday, I'm sure you're more interested in learning how to watch the Puppy Bowl later this month.

The three-hour puppy playtime is back for its 29th edition on Feb. 12. This time, 122 puppies from 67 shelters will compete for the Lombarky Trophy. Here are all the details:

What Channel Is the Puppy Bowl On?

If you're a cable or satellite customer, you can tune in via Animal Planet or animalplanet.com (by providing your service provider information), but it will also air on TBS. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can stream Puppy Bowl XIX on discovery+ ($5 per month+) or HBO Max ($10 per month+). Both services offer a free trial for new subscribers.

The three hours of on-field action begins at 2 p.m. eastern time (11 a.m. Pacific), though you can catch the pregame show at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific) on Animal Planet and discovery+.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Steve Levy will call the action alongside TNT and Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, according to Discovery. Referee Dan Schachner is back for his 12th year.

Who Plays in the Puppy Bowl?

It's Team Fluff (blue bandanas) vs. Team Ruff (orange bandanas) once again this year. And yes, one team does win, as Team Fluff did last year. As you can see, the athletes are certainly primed and ready:

Along with several other spotlights, the Puppy Bowl broadcast will highlight several of the special-needs dogs playing in this year's event, including Julius the hearing-impaired Dalmatian; Marmalade the hearing- and sight-impaired border collie and Australian cattle dog mix; and Mykonos, the American Staffordshire terrier and bulldog mix with a cleft palate.

The broadcast will also feature "Adoptable Pup" segments, showcasing 11 adoptable puppies from shelters around the country. (Yes, some kittens will be featured, too.)

The Puppy Cheer Squad is back again—as are the cameras near the water bowls and end zones. According to Discovery, we'll even get to see the pups arrive on the red carpet.

Will There Be Kittens?

Of course. The Kitten Halftime Show is back again so those dozens of puppies can get some rest in the middle of all that playtime.

By the end of the bowl, one dog will be named the Most Valuable Puppy while another will take home the Underdog Award.