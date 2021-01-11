The Whose Line? star has loved dogs his whole life, so he’s a perfect host for this weekday escape.

Need something to do over your lunch break—or just an excuse to avoid work—on Tuesday? Wayne Brady and the folks over at the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show have you covered, with adorable puppy videos.

The actor, game show host, and improv master will host the program across the pet food company's social media channels on Tuesday. The pre-show, designed to generate interest ahead of the AKC National Championship broadcast this weekend, features a collection of lovable puppy videos all vying for "Puppy Best in Show" and a $5,000 prize.

Each of the video entries, which were submitted last month, will be judged in the categories of puppy playtime, heart-warming moments, best buds, and best freestyle. According to a news release, Dog trainer Brady Foster, celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona, and TV personality and veterinarian Diarra Blue will join Brady to select the video finalists. Mary Carillo, NBC's dog show, horseracing, and Olympics reporter, will serve as an honorary judge to name the Puppy Best in Show.

If you miss out on Tuesday—and the reason better be important—don't fret. Highlights from the Puppy Pre-Show will appear during the AKC National Championship broadcast Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. eastern time on ABC.

"I am excited to host the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show because I finally can work on a project that involves my dogs and I think it's important to educate new pet owners on the learning curve that is owning a new pet," Brady tells Daily Paws. "Not only can viewers watch the fun puppy videos, but they can also learn about the magnificent stages of puppyhood."

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star and Let's Make a Deal host himself has four dogs: Rottweilers Charlie and Phatty (aka James Franco), a bichon frise named Mick, and a Tibetian terrier named Pia. He thinks Phatty would fare best in the pre-show if he entered because he has a "silly, puppy personality." Meanwhile, Mick would do best in a traditional dog show because he's so well-groomed.

Brady has always grown up with dogs, and he loves how his pups always move around in a pack. They even help each other adjust to their new lives.

"My oldest, Charlie, is the matriarch of the family, and it shows because all of the dogs follow her lead, which I love because when I rescued my bichon frise, the transition from adoption to introducing him into our family was difficult. But Charlie made him feel right at home," he says. "It's those types of moments that make you say 'awww' that I truly enjoy the most."

Leading up to the pre-show, he said he's more excited to judge the "freestyle" category—just puppies being puppies, which is what they do best. His dogs might do well there, too, as you can see on his TikTok account.