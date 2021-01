Good news: The Puppy Bowl is back. Better news: It's bigger than ever. Seventy—70!—puppies from 22 shelters will play in this year's game, which will air on Feb. 7 (Super Bowl Sunday) at 2 p.m. eastern time on Animal Planet and stream at the same time on Discovery+ . As always, the pups are adoptable. This year, the dogs will play on two teams: Team Ruff (orange bandanas) and Teem Fluff (blue bandanas). Luckily, everyone wins in this game.