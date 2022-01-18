Once again, millions of Americans will soon gather around their TVs and watch the most anticipated sporting event of the year. We're not talking about football here, people, we're looking forward to Puppy Bowl 2022!

Every year since 2005, Animal Planet has gathered some of the most adorable, adoptable puppies from around the country and put them together in a 10-by-20-foot stadium to frolic and wrestle to their hearts' content. This year is no exception, with a whopping 105 puppies set to delight pet lovers around the world. And if you'd like to tune in to see the fluffy action, we have the basics covered.

What Time Is the 2022 Puppy Bowl?

For the past 17 years, the Puppy Bowl has taken place the same Sunday as the Super Bowl, with 2022 being no exception. That puts this year's event on Sunday, Feb. 13, with the action starting at 2 p.m. eastern time, according to Discovery.

Dan Schachner returns once again as the Puppy Bowl's "Ruff-eree" and play-by-play commentary will be provided by ESPN's Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. The pre-game event starts at 1 p.m., featuring Puppy Bowl sportscasters Rodt Weiler, Sheena Inu, James Hound, and field reporters Mini Pinscher and Greta Dane all of whom will help get you hyped for the main event and offer their insights on the Puppy Bowl Draft, where the two teams are selected.

If hours and hours of puppies on the 13th just isn't enough for you (and we can't blame you!) there's even more: Hop onto Animal Planet's TiktTok on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. eastern to watch a livestream of the pre-Bowl scrimmage!

What Channel Is the Puppy Bowl on?

If you have cable or satellite, you can watch the whole thing on Animal Planet. You can also steam the game on Animal Planet's website with log-incredentials for your TV service provider.

Fret not if you're cable-less because you can still stream the Puppy Bowl on Discovery+ through your computer, Roku, Amazon Fire stick, or smart TV. Discovery+ does cost a few bucks a month, but *ahem* new subscriptions come with a free seven day trial, which is six days more than you need to watch puppies.

Who Plays in the Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl contestants are sourced from animal shelters around the world, and every puppy (and kitten seen in the halftime show!) on the program is available to be adopted—a mission that has been 100% completed in each of the past 17 years.

This year features 105 puppies, coming together from 67 different shelters, representing 33 different states. Once they arrive for the big game, puppies are divided into two teams—Team Fluff and Team Ruff—via a draft. Teams are then further categorized down by size (small, medium and large) to keep all the play safe and fair for everyone. Once the game starts, puppies are usually swapped out every 20 minutes or so to make sure that everyone gets a break and plenty of water between play sessions.

Who Won the Puppy Bowl in 2021?