Cadbury Eggs are famous for a few reasons but mainly as the ultimate delicacy of Easter candies with their brightly-wrapped, egg-shaped milk chocolate shell filled with creamy caramel. You might also recognize them from the adorably silly Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercials, which ran on TV every spring for nearly four decades.

In recent years, Cadbury has been revamping their nostalgic commercials by hosting a competition to find the new face of Cadbury Eggs. Last year's winner, a precious two-legged pooch named Lieutenant Dan, is helping host this year's competition to find the brand's newest "bunny," and your pet could be the next to don the famous bunny ears.

Now through March 1, pet parents can submit applications on Cadbury's website to compete for the title and a cash prize. To apply, simply upload a picture of your pet, plus 50 words or less explaining why your pet deserves to be the star. If you don't own a pair of classic bunny ears for your pet's photo submission, no worries—Cadbury's website has ear-shaped photo stickers you can use.