We don't have to tell you what's happening this Sunday. It's the big game. "Super" Sunday. The three-hour battle for the championship trophy.

It's the 2021 Puppy Bowl. Duh.

Puppy Bowl XVII (the 17th edition if you have to look up Roman numerals like me) will feature 70 dogs—from 22 different shelters—who will play on Team Ruff (orange bandanas) and Team Fluff (blue bandanas). For three hours, the puppies will play, lope, and snuggle on the pint-sized Geico Stadium field for all of us to enjoy.

Of course, at the end of the Puppy Bowl, one team will hoist the Lombarky trophy.

Here's what you need to know:

What Time Is the Puppy Bowl?

This year's Puppy Bowl starts at 2 p.m. eastern time (11 a.m. pacific time) on Feb. 7. However, the lead-up to the event will begin at 1 p.m. eastern (10 a.m. pacific) with the Puppy Bowl XVII Pre-Game Show with correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound, and Sheena Inu, according to a news release.

What Channel Is the Puppy Bowl On?

You can watch the Puppy Bowl on television via Animal Planet or stream it on discovery+, the new streaming service that includes content from Animal Planet, Discovery, and other television channels.

Image zoom Credit: discovery+/Animal Planet/Elias Weiss Friedman

Can I Adopt the Dogs in the Puppy Bowl?

Yes! The puppies are all adoptable. In fact, the first 16 Puppy Bowls each boast 100 percent adoption rates for their participants. This year, the dogs all come from shelters in the Northeast United States, so if you live there and see a puppy you like, you can check in with their shelter. Now that specific dog might not be available, but the shelter will likely have other dogs to choose from. You should give them a chance.

Dog DNA tests from Wisdom Panel will also reveal the breeds in the puppies' genetic makeup, so you'll know exactly what you're looking for when it's time to adopt.

Who Won the 2020 Puppy Bowl?

Team Fluff barely edged out Team Ruff last year, scoring more touchdowns with doggie toys to win, 63-59.

Will There Be Any Cats at the Puppy Bowl?

Yep. The Kitty Half-Time Show is back again this year, featuring senior cat DJ Grand Master Scratch.

Will Celebrities Be Involved?

Indeed! Snoop Dogg and Martha Stuart (parents of French bulldogs and chow chows, respectively) will host the festivities. The Pup Close and Personal segment will feature actress Kristen Bell, who will help feature adoptable dogs. Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele will announce all the adorable action on the field.

Back for his 10th Puppy Bowl, Dan Schachner will serve as the game's "rufferee."

What's On After the Puppy Bowl?