Holly made easy work of the high school humans, even slowing down at the end of the 4x200 meter relay race.

Meet Holly, the dog at a Utah high school track meet who delivered an anchor leg for the ages last weekend—and, honestly, deserves a medal for such a supreme effort.

The scene: It's the girls' 4x200 meter relay at the Grizzly Invitational hosted by Logan High School. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Logan's Gracie Laney, a senior, was in a comfortable position to finish first. As Laney rounds the turn for home, a furry, four-legged athlete decides to enter the race.

Holly is in fourth place when she steps onto the track from her grassy hill but that doesn't last long. She quickly puts the third- and second-place runners behind her before catching up to Laney with about 20 meters left in the race. Cheers erupt from the stands as the small dog closes in.

"I'd say probably about the 50-meters [mark], I could feel something coming on me, and I thought it was a person. I thought it was the runner," Laney told the newspaper. "And then I kind of realized that it was really small."

At that point, Holly, leash in tow, slowed down a little to almost run alongside Laney—as if to say "Hello, new friend!" The pup crosses the finish line first, narrowly missing Laney's spiked feet.

"After watching the video, I thought, 'Holy cow, that dog is so fast,'" Laney told the Tribune. "So I thought it was kind of funny [that] I got beat by a dog."