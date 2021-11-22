Quiz: Can You Match These Popular Dog Breeds With Their Show Breed Group?

If you're a devoted viewer of the National Dog Show each Thanksgiving, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in January, or any other dog show throughout the year, you'll know the pups are split into seven distinct groups. These show dog breed groups—Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding—are set by The American Kennel Club, which assigns all 209 AKC registered dog breeds into categories based on the characteristics and work the dogs were originally bred for. Whether you're a dog show expert or want to impress your family at the dinner table, use this quiz to test your knowledge (or study up!) before this year's show.