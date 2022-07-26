Meet the 2022 AKC Agility Dog Premier Cup Champions
The American Kennel Club (AKC) has announced the winners of the 2022 AKC Agility Dog Premier Cup, which was held July 9, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. This means we get to talk about one of my very favorite things: sporty dogs doing sporty things.
If you're not familiar with the basic concept of agility competitions, here's your cliff's notes: Agility courses are basically obstacle courses with a number of different challenges—usually between 14 and 20—set up for dogs to make their way through. Jumps, ramps, weave poles, tunnels, tire jumps, seesaws, A-frames, and a pause table are all used in various combinations to create a course that dogs have to sprint through with their handler. Not only are dogs timed through their circuit, but judges keep a keen eye on the run and assign faults (penalties) based on weave poles skipped, ramp touch pad areas missed, or obstacles run out of order. Too many faults and the dog can be disqualified entirely.
The pace is explosive and frantic and the connection between a dog and their handler is absolutely incredible to watch and listen to their communication. AKC calls agility "one of the fastest-growing canine sports in the United States," and if you've ever watched a clip on YouTube, it's easy to see why.
Dogs compete in categories by height, and the deserving winners are pictured and listed below. Don't miss encore broadcasts of the competition across ESPN networks (check your local listings for exact days and times).
8" Agility Champion
Winner: Finn
Breed: Papillon
Handler: Jesse Westover
From: North Braddock, Pa.
Time: 36.314
12" Champion
Winner: Swindle
Breed: Shetland sheepdog
Handler: Abigail Beasley
From: Centerburg, Ohio
Time: 31.940
16" Champion
Winner: Lucky
Breed: Shetland sheepdog
Handler: Jennifer Crank
From: Pickerington, Ohio
Time: 36.375
20" Champion
Winner: Hallelujah
Breed: Border collie
Handler: Jessica Ajoux
From: Wyncote, Pa.
Time: 30.227
24" Champion
Winner: Wit
Breed: Border collie
Handler: Perry DeWitt
From: Wyncote, Pa.
Time: 31.992