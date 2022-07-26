The American Kennel Club (AKC) has announced the winners of the 2022 AKC Agility Dog Premier Cup, which was held July 9, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. This means we get to talk about one of my very favorite things: sporty dogs doing sporty things.

If you're not familiar with the basic concept of agility competitions, here's your cliff's notes: Agility courses are basically obstacle courses with a number of different challenges—usually between 14 and 20—set up for dogs to make their way through. Jumps, ramps, weave poles, tunnels, tire jumps, seesaws, A-frames, and a pause table are all used in various combinations to create a course that dogs have to sprint through with their handler. Not only are dogs timed through their circuit, but judges keep a keen eye on the run and assign faults (penalties) based on weave poles skipped, ramp touch pad areas missed, or obstacles run out of order. Too many faults and the dog can be disqualified entirely.