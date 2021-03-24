The Australian White's tree frog beat out 10 finalists and 12,000 other entries to star in this year's Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial.

This year's Cadbury Bunny is a rabbit who says "ribbit."

Allowing me to make that horrendous joke, the candymaker announced Tuesday that voters had chosen one of the 10 finalists to star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial: Betty the Australian White's tree frog.

At less than 1 year old, Betty, who resides in Stuart, Fla., is the youngest and smallest winner of the third-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. She's also the contest's first female and amphibious winner. She's won her family $5,000, and Cadbury will also donate $15,000 to the ASPCA.

We all know the famous Cadbury commercial that appears on our TVs around Easter each year, advertising their creme eggs next to a clucking bunny rabbit. For the past few years, Cadbury has held this contest with the winner donning rabbit ears and clucking in that year's commercial. Last year's winner was a two-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan.

Betty was one of more than 12,000 entries from across the country, a new record. According to a Cadbury news release, she sleeps during the day, but at night she enjoys snacking—hard same—hanging with her frog friends and bathing in her favorite bowl.

"Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" Betty's owner, Kaitlyn V., said in the release. "She has been a wonderful companion at college, and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."