Dog Shows & Competitions

Amos, AKA ‘Hairy Pawter,’ Wins AKC Trick Dog Competition

We were shocked to hear that another competitor—a dog named Gryffindor—didn’t submit a Harry Potter-themed video.
‘Picture of Elegance’ Scottish Deerhound Captures Best in Show at National Dog Show

Congrats to Claire!
How To Watch the 2020 National Dog Show

The Thanksgiving tradition is back, with some socially-distant safety protocols in place.
Hosts David Frei and John O’Hurley Will Be Watching the National Dog Show from Home—Just Like Us

Catch the show at noon (in all time zones) on NBC this Thanksgiving.
Best in Show! 18 Years of National Dog Show Winners

The Thanksgiving tradition has a long history of absolutely adorable champs.
2021 Westminster Dog Show Moves To Grounds of Extremely Fancy Mansion

The elegant dogs get an equally elegant setting.
