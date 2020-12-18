Stars—they're just like us! These famous folks got through the pandemic with a new furry friend by their side.

Looking back on this year, there isn't a whole lot of room for those warm, fuzzy feelings we tend to get while reminiscing on the previous year. 2020 may have brought with it all kinds of challenges (looking at you, coronavirus), but we turned to our pets to put a smile on our faces and help us through. And pets didn't just get us regular people through 2020! Many of our favorite celebrities either adopted their first pet, opened their homes to foster animals in need, or added new faces to their fur family during the pandemic.

It's no secret we at Daily Paws love animal shelters and rescues and appreciate the tough but meaningful work they do, and we love to see celebrity animal lovers sharing the love they have for their adopted dogs and cats. We've rounded up some of the most heartwarming celebrity pet adoptions of 2020, including Orlando Bloom's foster pup who is helping him through his grief after tragically losing his dog Mighty, and Jon Hamm taking a chance on a dog that was returned to a shelter twice for his puppy energy.

We hope we continue to see pets find loving homes long after the pandemic is over. Until then, let's try and find whatever warm and fuzzy feelings we can muster up this year through these heartwarming stories.

Orlando Bloom and Buddy

Over the summer, Bloom's beloved dog Mighty went missing. After a long, exhaustive search, the Pirates of the Caribbean star confirmed on Instagram that his dog "was on the other side" of the Rainbow Bridge. Bloom filled the Mighty-sized hole in his heart while simultaneously helping animals in need by becoming a doggy foster dad to Buddy. Bloom says the little white pup is "a one year old something and something mix." We love this little bundle of fluff and can't wait to see what's in store for him next!

Jon Hamm and Splash

Rescue dog lover Jon Hamm added the adorable Splash to his home in September. Splash had previously been returned to the shelter twice "because of his puppy energy" before I Stand With My Pack, a rescue organization in California, found the pup the perfect "fairy tale" home with Mad Men star Jon Hamm. We don't know who's cuter in this snapshot from the rescue group's Instagram—the pup or his proud new parent. Swoon!

Jennifer Aniston and Lord Chesterfield

Look at this cutie who fell asleep with a bone in his mouth! We're a little jealous of Jennifer Aniston (even more than usual) because she's spending her time during the coronavirus pandemic with the adorable Lord Chesterfield. This adorable little squish was adopted from Wagmor Pets, a rescue organization near Aniston's home in Los Angeles. The Friends star posted a new picture of the two of them on Thanksgiving, and he's already gotten so big! We can't wait to watch him grow up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Panda

Back in August, the Jonas family added an adorable husky and Australian shepherd mix named Panda to their pack. This celeb pet wins the award for most piercing eyes, hands down. The duo was already the proud dog parents of Gino, a German shepherd, and Diana, who appears to be a Chihuahua mix. Their newest addition to their fur family came from Hollywood Huskies, a rescue group that saves huskies and husky mixes from abuse, neglect, and high-kill shelters in California.

Julianne Moore and Hope

Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich expanded their fur family in 2020 as well! On Instagram, Moore shared that the family's dog, a Lab mix named Cherry, had passed away. After a year and a half of waiting, Moore applied to adopt another pet from Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue. She received a call letting her know their application was accepted, and that staff had found the perfect match. The twist? The available pup was another Lab mix—also named Cherry. *Cue the tears.* Moore wrote on Instagram that the match was "meant to be," and later changed the 12-week-old puppy's name to Hope.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and Louis

Dogs weren't the only ones getting adoption attention this year! Kitty companions found their way into the homes and hearts of many of us as well, including self-proclaimed "cat person" Nicole Kidman. Kidman and her husband Keith Urban added a sweet black and white rescue kitty named Louis to their fur family. This adorable tuxedo cat joins the family's two other feline siblings, Ginger and Snow, and dog, Jules.

Jonathan Van Ness and Pablo

While in Texas to film the new season of Queer Eye, JVN adopted Pablo from Austin Pets Alive! no-kill animal shelter. We were lucky enough to sit down with Van Ness in November to talk about the pair's journey together after adoption. The pup joined the proud pet parent's four cats at home, but the transition from the shelter to celeb living with feline friends wasn't without some challenges. "I needed help, and I needed resources," JVN told Daily Paws. Thankfully, JVN consulted a behavioral expert for professional advice to help the pup get acclimated to his new surroundings. "Pablo is such a sweet boy and we are totally going to be able to do this, but he needs a little bit of extra help." We know it'll be well worth the wait... and the work!

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Kumi, and Sato

Our favorite 90s movie stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared that they adopted twin Akita puppies, Kumi and Sato. She apologized in advance for all the "doggie spam," but we say bring it on! These pups are adorable.

Ava Phillippe and Benji

In one of the more tear-jerking adoptions of the year, Ava Phillippe brought home her new pup, Benji, on the same day her family (her mom is Reese Witherspoon) lost their French bulldog Pepper to cancer. Phillippe described the timing on Instagram as a "wild and bittersweet week," but says Benji "a dream of a rescue." Witherspoon introduced the family's other new puppy, Minnie Pearl, a few weeks after Pepper's death.

Sarah Paulson and Winnie

Actress Sarah Paulson made her pet-parent dreams come true this year by adopting Winnifred (Winnie for short). We can't get enough of those big ears! Don't miss Paulson's Winnie Wednesdays on Instagram, where she shares adorable new pictures of Winnie living her best life. It's a far cry from the star's roles in American Horror Story and American Crime Story, and we're totally here for the cuteness overload.

Sophia Bush and Maggie

At the beginning of the pandemic, actress Sophia Bush started fostering two lovely pups, Maggie and Theo. In May, she announced she "made it official with Maggie," who has a new brother in Bush's rescue pittie Griff. You have to see this picture of Maggie riding in a sidecar while her new mom pedals her around! We're so happy for this sweet girl.