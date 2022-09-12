It's unknown who's caring for her other two dogs, Candy and Lissy.

Two of the Pembroke Welsh corgis who belonged to Queen Elizabeth II—herself nearly synonymous with the breed—have a new home after the monarch died last week at 96.

According to The Guardian, Muick and Sandy will live with her son, Prince Andrew (the duke of York), and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The former couple still lives together on the royal estate.

Besides the queen, they might know the dogs best. Last year, the duke gifted Muick and a dorgi named Fergus to the queen. Fergus later died, and the queen then received Sandy as a present from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie when the monarch turned 95, the newspaper reported.

Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties in 2020. He's denied the accusation that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. A royal biographer told The Guardian it makes sense he'd play a role in looking after the corgis, saying, "Let's face it, he hasn't got anything else to do."

The queen owned two other dogs at the time of her death, a dorgi named Candy, and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. According to CNN, it's unknown who will look after those two.

Corgis were a staple of royal life during the queen's 70-year reign. The queen owned at least 30 of the dogs during that time and began living with them when she was just 7. She received a corgi named Susan on her 18th birthday. Susan was the matriarch of almost all the queen's later dogs—10 generations of corgis and dorgis.

(According to The Guardian, Queen Elizabeth's love of dorgis was a happy coincidence. One of her corgis, Tiny, had a rendezvous with Princess Margaret's dachshund named Pipkin. Puppies later arrived, and the queen was so fond of them that she kept breeding them.)

When anyone saw the queen, the corgis were likely nearby. They stole the show in a James Bond-themed skit she starred in alongside Daniel Craig for the 2012 London Olympics. Like any smart dog, they knew to stay near the table during royal meal times.

Several years ago, the queen decided against welcoming any new corgis, citing her age and the danger of tripping over the small, active dogs. But she welcomed new dogs back over the past couple of years as her husband's health faltered and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life.