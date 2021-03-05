It's been a tough time to be Queen Elizabeth II. Her husband, the 99-year-old Prince Philip, has been hospitalized for weeks; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have departed the royal family to make their own way in the wilds of California. And, to top everything off, Vulcan—one of her last two dorgis—passed away in December, leaving the queen with just one of her beloved dogs to keep her company.

When the queen's last purebred Pembroke Welsh corgi, Whisper, died in 2018, the then-91-year-old Elizabeth announced that she was done owning corgis—a breed she's had a devoted interest in for the past eight decades. She feared tripping over the small dogs and hurting them, and she said she didn't want to leave any of them behind for others to care for after her passing.

But, in the face of so much turmoil, it makes sense for the queen to want a little extra companionship in the palace—and to want it to come from a familiar set of eyes. Therefore, the realm welcomes two new corgi pups to the House of Windsor, according to a report from The Sun.

We don't know the dogs' names or genders yet, but the pups were reportedly a gift to Elizabeth from a friend. Additionally, they're the first corgis the queen has owned who aren't direct descendants of her very first corgi, a dog named Susan who was a gift for her 18th birthday in 1944.

"The queen is delighted," an unnamed insider told The Sun. "It's unthinkable that the queen wouldn't have any corgis. It's like the Tower of London not having any ravens. They have only been there a couple of weeks but are said to be adorable and made the castle their home."