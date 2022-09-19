The two dogs—members of the queen's favorite breed—said goodbye ahead of the monarch's burial Monday.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II's two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, awaited the late monarch's procession outside Windsor Castle on Monday.

With two red-coated attendants, the dogs received a visit from Prince Andrew ahead of the late monarch's committal service, according to The Washington Post. Her coffin was accompanied by members of the royal family, including her son King Charles III, dignitaries, and members of the kingdom's armed forces.

Videos from the procession show the dogs sitting calmly as drums and ceremonial gunfire sound in the background.

The queen became synonymous with corgis during her 70-year reign. She owned roughly 30 of the dogs and ran her own breeding operation. She was also fond of dorgis, a dachshund-corgi hybrid.

Muick and Sandy joined the queen last year as gifts from her relatives. Andrew gave her Muick and a dorgi named Fergus who sadly died. The prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, still live together and will look after the two remaining corgis.

Prince William, the queen's grandson, told a mourner last week that the dogs were going to be OK.

"They're going to be looked after fine, they're two very friendly corgis and they've got a good home," he said. "They're being looked after very well, spoiled rotten I'm sure."

The queen owned two other dogs when she died, a cocker spaniel named Lissy and a dorgi named Candy. The Mirror reported that the older Candy may also go live with Prince Andrew because she's used to the corgis' company, but she may also live with a member of the queen's staff.