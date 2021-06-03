Watch Lisa Vanderpump Rescue Dogs on Her New Peacock Show, Vanderpump Dogs

Lisa Vanderpump's newest project is all about the pups! Vanderpump Dogs, her new docuseries about her animal rescue foundation of the same name, will debut on Peacock on Wed., June 9.

The show will bring pet lovers and Vanderpump fans deeper into her fabulous life and work with The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which she founded in 2016. The foundation works to create a more humane world for dogs on both the domestic and international fronts to provide dogs with essential care, such as food, vaccines, and spaying/neutering.

Vanderpump Dogs will focus on everything that happens at The Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center, an amazingly pink building in West Hollywood that works to reinvent the traditional image of a dog shelter (we wouldn't expect anything less from Lisa), with each episode chronicling the adoption journey of the precious Vander-pups and how Lisa and her colleagues make it all happen.

"It is so emotionally provocative of how you feel, how invested you are in the dogs, how you're rooting for them to be adopted," Lisa tells Daily Paws. "And then it's the human story as well— it's really beautiful. It was so much fun doing it, but also I do think it's really, really heartwarming."