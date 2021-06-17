Two time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch is teaming up with dog food brand Pedigree to help some good bois find their forever homes, by way of a unique paint scheme for his number 18 Toyota.

This won't be the first time that dogs have graced the chassis of a NASCAR racer: Cryptocurrency darling Dogecoin paid for a one-off makeover for Josh Wise's number 98 Ford during a 2014 race at Talladega Superspeedway. But, unlike Wise's ride, the doggos on Busch's car won't be simple mascots.

As part of a collaboration with the Pedigree Foundation and Mars Petcare's "Better Cities For Pets" program, Busch will race the NASCAR Cup Series event in Nashville, Tenn on June 20 with a paint scheme featuing the photos of seven real, completely adoptable dogs.

Shelters do their best for every pet that comes through their doors, but sometimes the wait for that perfect human companion can take a very, very long time. It's a timeframe that Busch, his sponsor Pedigree and Mars Petcare are hoping to cut into by working together.

"I'm a huge dog lover, so having PEDIGREE Foundation choose to feature shelter pets that are in need of homes on our No.18 Camry this weekend is really cool," Busch said in a press release. "With the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS Program and PEDIGREE Foundation covering adoption fees in Charlotte and Nashville this weekend, our hope is that these pets are welcomed into the loving homes they deserve."