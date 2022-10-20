The chief mouser to the cabinet office is a leader we can all trust. Keep Calm and Larry On.

Larry the Cat Has Outlasted Yet Another British Prime Minister at No. 10 Downing Street

larry the cat, who survives another prime minister, sits out in front of 10 Downing Street in London

larry the cat, who survives another prime minister, sits out in front of 10 Downing Street in London

As each British prime minister leaves office, Larry the cat consolidates more and more power at No. 10 Downing Street.

She joins Boris Johnson (2019-22), Theresa May (2016-19), and David Cameron (2010-16) as prime ministers who've resigned under Larry's watch.

Larry arrived from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, recommended for his mousing skills. Unfortunately, his vermin enforcement has remained in the planning stage, according to No. 10. Instead, he greets guests, inspects security, and, we have to imagine, waggles his tail around like Hugh Grant when the PM is out.

While the mice are still free, he did chase a fox off the other day. That's some leadership we can count on.

His steady leadership has guided Britain through multiple crises, including Brexit, the pandemic, and a cost of living crisis. His unofficial Twitter account lays out the chaos that's doomed prime ministers and cabinet officials over the years. Yet Larry romaines.