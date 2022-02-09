Layla the Goldendoodle Goes Viral For Her Uncanny Resemblance to Will Ferrell

image of Will Ferrell along side of a dog that is his look alike

Layla the goldendoodle has gone viral and, frankly, it's for all the right reasons.

The Houston doodle has taken Twitter by storm after her human, Twitter user @thomasthesquare, posted a photo of Layla in the car with the caption, "Someone said my dog looks like Will Ferrell and I can't unsee it now".

Now, people say dogs look like famous folks all the time and I've never thought the comparisons were all that good …

… oh. Yeah, that's definitely a dog who wants to know where her cowbell is. That dog is in a glass case of emotion. One look at Layla's face and you can just tell she's a dog who isn't going to drink tonight because she has a pretty nice little Saturday lined up.

I think it's in the eyes. They're a bit too big and round and expressive, then you combine them with that soft, shaggy hair and her round, full face, and you get a dog who has definitely had some issues with her problematic landlord.

Of course, Layla isn't the first time Will Farrell has found a doppelganger. Back in 2014 someone pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the SNL alum and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, which culminated in a drum-off on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. And while that resulted in a nationally televised payoff, it's not cuter than an adorable goldendoodle who just wants you to get off the shed.

Thomasthesquare's original tweet has been liked more than 264,100 times and earned 23,100 retweets, making Layla a star and prompting people to post photos of their own celebrity lookalike dogs and even casting a new Pixar film.