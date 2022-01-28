The Biden Family Welcomes Willow the White House Cat

Jill Biden first met the gray tabby while on the campaign trail in 2020.

Showing once again the White House should be a place for two sides to come together in harmony, President Joe Biden's family has welcomed a cat into its formerly dog-only abode.

Willow the White House cat was introduced to the world via tweet from First Lady Jill Biden in the early hours of Friday morning. Willow, 2, is a beautiful gray-and-white short haired tabby the Bidens first met on a farm in Pennsylvania while on the campaign trail in 2020.

As reported by the Washington Post, then-kitten Willow jumped on stage during the campaign stop and interrupted Jill Biden's remarks. Seeing the future First Lady instantly smitten with the small tabby, the owner of the farm offered Willow to the Bidens.

Willow is, of course, not the first pet the Bidens have brought into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When they first arrived, the First Family brought two German shepherds—Major and Champ—with them. Major had trouble adjusting to the hustle and bustle of the White House and was rehomed last year, while 13-year-old Champ died in June. Last month, the Bidens adopted a third German shepherd, Commander, who has been undergoing special training to get ready for his new feline buddy.

Presidential pets have a long and storied history, going all the way back to George Washington and the founding of the country. While dogs are far and away the most popular choice for White House companions, Willow becomes the 12th cat to wander the White House halls, and the first since George W. Bush's cat, India.