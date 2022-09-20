Rescue Pups Beth and Bluebell Will Be the Newest Royal Dogs To Live in Buckingham Palace

Some new paws are set to pitter-patter around the lush halls of Buckingham Palace—and they're not corgis.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla instead own a pair of rescue dogs identified as Jack Russell terriers: Beth and Bluebell. According to the British press, they'll be the first rescue dogs to live in the palace.

Their grand, royal estates couldn't be farther from the lives they lived before the royal couple adopted them from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in early 2017. Camilla told BBC Radio 5 Live in 2020 that the two dogs were found in especially rough shape.

Beth had been moved "from pillar to post" before she was abandoned. Bluebell was found "virtually dead" in a forest, hairless and covered in sores before she recovered.

"She's very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say," Camilla told the radio audience.

The two pups even appeared on the cover of Country Life earlier this year, clad in the then-Duchess of Cornwall's pearls. The pups were 11 (Beth, the black and white pup) and 10 (Bluebell, the tan and white pup) at the time. They're cuties.

Back in July, Camilla urged Britons to adopt pets from Battersea as the shelter saw an influx of animals.

"You have all seen how easy it is to go there and come out with an animal, I've done it twice," she said, according to the BBC. "There are, due to covid, a lot of dogs and cats now at Battersea looking for homes. So, if I could appeal to everybody listening and all your friends, if they want a dog or a cat, to go along to Battersea and find a friend for life."

King Charles—who became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II—has cared for dogs throughout his life, just like his mom. He's owned multiple Jack Russells—a different breed than Parson Russell terriers in Britain—named after Winnie the Pooh characters as well as a Labrador retriever named Harvey.

According to Country Living, the King and Queen Consort will continue to live at Clarence House as they wait for Buckingham Palace renovations to conclude. When they can move in, we're sure Beth and Bluebell will have a wonderful time sniffing around where 70 years' worth of corgis and dorgis once lived.

Those breeds were the queen's favorites, and the last two Pembroke Welsh corgis she owned, Muick and Sandy, have gone to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.