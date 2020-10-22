Celebrities & Pets

Most Recent

Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Dorgi—A Corgi/Dachshund Named Vulcan—Has Died

The dog's death leaves her with just one remaining member of her famed corgi/dorgi pack.
Pregnant Mandy Moore Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Her Dog: 'My Heart Is Utterly Shattered'

"I will love and miss you forever, my Joni," Mandy Moore wrote of the 12-year-old dog on Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook's Dog Petunia Dies: 'She Is Resting at Peace'

"I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel," Karl Cook wrote in a touching tribute to their beloved dog
Prince William and Kate Middleton Mourn the Death of Family Dog Lupo: 'We Will Miss Him So Much'

Lupo was a beloved member of the royal family for nine years.
Taylor Swift's Cats Top the List of the Most Searched for Celebrity Pets of 2020

Matalan looked at Google search data to find out which celebrity pets animal lovers were obsessed with this year
Pregnant Hilary Duff Introduces Her Newest Family Member — a New 'Baby Girl' Puppy

The new pup's arrival comes less than a month after the actress announced that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, are expecting their second child together

More Celebrities & Pets

Meet Buddy! Orlando Bloom Introduces New Foster After Dog Mighty's Death: 'Really Filled My Heart'

Orlando Bloom's beloved pup, Mighty, died in July
Meet Hope! Julianne Moore Adopts Lab Mix Rescue Puppy: 'It Was Meant to Be'

The new puppy joins the actress and her husband's tiny pooch named Milly
Dr. Evan Antin Authored a New Book and It's Chock-Full of Adventure

Escape—Virtually—for the Holidays With Evan Antin’s World Wild Vet

President George H.W. Bush’s Former Service Dog Sully Honored With a Bronze Statue on Long Island

President George H.W. Bush’s Former Service Dog Sully Honored With a Bronze Statue on Long Island

Are the Next First Dogs Really On Twitter? Tracking Champ and Major's Social Media Presence

Meet Hunter Finn, DVM: The Vet Whose Advice Is Going Viral on TikTok

Jay Cutler Asks Fans for Help Finding His Missing Dog Bane: 'Let's Find Him'

The former NFL star is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who returns the German shepherd, who was last seen in Franklin, Tenn.

All Celebrities & Pets

Nicole Kidman Adopts Rescue Cat Louis: 'Newest Member of Our Fur Family'

