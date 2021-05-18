Across the country, there are communities of Americans who care for their pets in atypical circumstances. While many people imagine cats and dogs residing in homes, there are pet owners who live without permanent housing—staying in shelters, living in tent encampments, or sleeping in their vehicle alongside their fuzzy companions.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit that coordinates low-cost veterinary resources for unhoused pet owners, estimates that 5–10 percent of Americans who do not have permanent housing own dogs or cats. These animals play a key role in the lives of Americans experiencing homelessness—providing judgment-free love to an often ostracized community .

Hanna Ekstrom, DVM and the executive director of Seattle Veterinary Outreach , travels to camps with her mobile health outreach team in order to serve pets of those experiencing homelessness, as well as their owners. She works alongside a social worker and other medical professionals to provide free veterinary services and outreach to unhomed Americans. Through her work, she has seen the vital role pets can play in their owners' lives.

Communication and trust are central to the role Hanna Ekstrom, DVM, and her team play in helping people and pets in need. Here, Ekstrom, left, is listening to Mom’s concerns about her beloved companion, Duchess.

"They're lifesavers. One of the biggest issues of living homeless is that you feel so isolated. Having your pet by your side, it keeps you happier and healthier, mentally and physically," Ekstrom tells Daily Paws. "In addition to just being the person's best friend, a pet makes other people come forward and talk to someone about their pet. They are a human connector."

A Service Needed in Every City

Denise Fortin, a resident of Seattle, lived homeless for two-and-a-half years before finding stable housing and deciding to adopt a Shiba Inu . Her pup, named Tasha, worked as her service dog for 13 years. Fortin started taking Tasha to Seattle Veterinary Outreach after meeting Ekstrom at a pop-up veterinary clinic outside her workplace, Real Change News .

Tasha would accompany Fortin during her shifts, and Ekstrom became her primary veterinarian. Ekstrom provided low-cost veterinary services ranging from flea prevention to urinalysis, as well as special diet food. Fortin's dog passed away recently, and Fortin eventually hopes to adopt another dog after grieving . No matter when that happens, she plans to take her next dog to Ekstrom.

"She's wonderful. I just can't say enough about her. I hope every city has something like what Hanna does," Fortin says. "I think she understands that people who are poor, how important their pets are to them. And it's really important that they get veterinary care because that is not always doable for them."

Pets Become a Lifeline to People Experiencing Homelessness

Many organizations across the United States offer free or low-cost veterinary care to the pets of Americans experiencing homelessness—including vaccinations , flea and tick prevention , spaying and neutering , and pet food . Some veterinarians, like Ekstrom, travel by foot to encampments where people who are experiencing homelessness make shelters. Others create mobile clinics to serve animals at shelters and food banks.

Princess Magnolia (Maggie for short) is dressed in a tutu for her heart check by Hanna Ekstrom, DVM, right. "Maggie lives with her mom in a car in downtown Seattle and always shows up for her exams well turned out," Ekstrom says. "You can actually see how much Maggie’s mom loves her in this photograph."

April Gessner, DVM, an ER veterinarian and the founder of the non-profit DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care , creates pop-up clinics around Fuquay Varina, N.C., to offer basic veterinary care to low-income locals around two or three times each month. The COVID-19 pandemic in particular has increased the need for low-cost veterinary services for many Americans. Gessner says that she gets multiple messages each week from pet owners who have lost their jobs or homes during the pandemic.

For many who are homeless or on the brink of losing housing, traveling to a veterinary office can be challenging because of the distance or the financial burden. Gessner wanted to provide judgment-free traveling clinics where people could seek veterinary care for their animals with dignity. Gessner said there is often a stigma that pet owners experiencing homelessness should not own animals, but that people who are homeless are often among the most devoted to their pets' care.

Left: Felicia Williams, left, a volunteer vet tech for DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care, and April Gessner, DVM, work at a free rabies clinic where they vaccinated 156 pets. | Credit: Courtesy of DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care