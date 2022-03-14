A bill has passed both houses of the Maryland legislature that bans the practice, which advocates say is harmful to cats.

Another state is on the cusp of banning cat declawing. A bill prohibiting the practice—unless the case meets specific exceptions—has passed both houses in Maryland's legislature.

Declawing cats used to be a common offering from veterinarians, but it's lost popularity in recent years. Now, cat care professionals warn cat owners against the painful procedure, saying it's much better to give cats healthy scratching options rather than robbing them of their claws. The procedure involves amputating the toe's farthest most bone to ensure the claw won't regrow. The American Veterinary Medical Association discourages the procedure, known as an onychectomy.

The procedure can also cause behavior issues and take away their primary self-defense tool. And that might not even stop them from scratching.

"When people wrap their head around it, the idea that we would mutilate to protect a furniture item is abhorrent to people," Delegate Lorig Charkoudian (D), sponsor of the bill in the Maryland House of Delegates, told The Washington Post.

The bill, now awaiting the governor's signature, would ban declawing unless it would ease a medical condition that was affecting the cat's well-being. Declawing a cat to make him easier to handle or for convenience would be outlawed.

Anyone breaking the law would risk a $5,000 fine and the suspension of their veterinary license, the Post reported.

New York state banned declawing in 2019, joining American cities of Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Austin, Texas, also banned declawing last year.