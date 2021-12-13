Help Rescue Dogs When You Buy From This Dog-Centric Coffee Company in December
The holidays are synonymous with a season of giving, and whom better to give to than the animals who bring our hearts joy? Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. is making it easy to help homeless dogs with 100 percent of the proceeds from its popular Rescue Roast going to The Sato Project—all month long.
The Sato Project is an organization that rescues homeless dogs from the beaches of Puerto Rico, which has an estimated stray dog population of 500,000. The Sato Project treats, rehabilitates, and flies the dogs into New York to be adopted by families around the country. The group also works on community outreach to reduce overpopulation with spay and neuter efforts and provides disaster relief and emergency supplies. Since 2011, the rescue has saved more than 6,000 stray dogs, giving them a second chance at the life they deserve.
Featuring a wide selection of light, medium, and dark roast coffees as well as hot cocoa and decaf, Grounds & Hounds offers a little something for everyone's palate. Customer favorites include the medium Rescue Roast for its chocolatey caramel flavors, the lighter Morning Walk Blend for its sweet nutty taste, and the Good Boy Dark Roast, which works great as a cold brew. Bags of coffee and packs of single-serve pods start at $14 per order. For those needing something with a little less caffeine, the Hush Puppy Dark Roast Decaf can give you all the warm goodness of coffee without the stimulative effects. You can also order hot cocoa for $14 per bag in flavors such as peppermint, caramel, and Mexican hot chocolate.
One customer said, "Rescue Roast is everything I've been wanting in a coffee. We normally blend various types of coffee together to create the flavor profile we want. Straight out of the bag with no additions, this coffee was perfect for us." Another said, "I bought this coffee because it was for a good cause, so I wasn't expecting too much. But [the] Good Boy [Dark Roast] tastes great! Dark roast, very full bodied yet mellow. One of the best coffees I've ever had."
Shop now: Grounds & Hounds Rescue Roast, $14; groundsandhoundscoffee.com
To make this delicious coffee last all year long, Grounds & Hounds has a Coffee Club that you can subscribe to for recurring boxes of your favorite blends. Sign up by simply selecting your coffee style preference (ground, whole bean, or pods), which brews you want, and your preferred quantity and delivery schedule. Subscriptions start at $14 per order, depending on the brews and quantity you select. You can adjust your membership at any time, including pausing or canceling your order, changing up the coffee type, and increasing or decreasing delivery frequency. For 15 percent off sitewide (including subscriptions), use the code NICELIST15 for a limited time.
Pets mean everything to this coffee company, so Grounds & Hounds donates 20 percent of all proceeds to animal shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. As of today, 2.1 million shelter meals have been provided by Grounds & Hounds, so regardless of what roast you choose, your cup o' joe will make a difference this holiday season. And, should you be looking to add a new member to your family, The Sato Project can make that dream a reality, too.