Giving Tuesday 2022: How You Can Support Dogs and Cats in Need

There's probably a shelter or rescue in your city that could use the help.

After a flurry of post-holiday shopping, Giving Tuesday is the perfect time for you to help out some pets in need. And we have a few ideas.

By design, Giving Tuesday arrives the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, immediately following some of the busiest shopping days of the year: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. So after we indulge in the more material side of the holiday season, we can give to those less fortunate.

That includes dogs and cats, thousands of whom will be spending the holidays in shelters rather than loving homes. For a few dollars, you can make their stay a little easier.

Here are several ways you can contribute to animal welfare on Giving Tuesday (and the rest of the year).

Your Local Animal Shelter or Rescue

This is the best way to see an immediate impact while keeping dollars in your area—and rescues almost certainly could use your help as they face overcrowded shelters. If you can't adopt a pet or donate some time, a monetary gift is the next best option.

Find your local rescue's website or social media profile—here's one near me—and see if they have a page where you can donate. You can also check and see if the organization has a wish list you can peruse. Then you can buy something you're sure they need.

If your local rescue is the reason you found your furry best friend, this is an easy way to let them know you appreciate their meaningful work. Plus, you'll be helping keep the rescue's current pets healthy and happy as they await their forever homes.

Organizations Affected By Natural Disasters

2022 has been yet another year full of natural disasters, whether it's flooding, hurricanes, or fires. Through it all, shelters and rescues keep caring for their dogs and cats, keeping them safe and healthy.

Then comes the aftermath. Shelters still have to care for many lost or surrendered pets—numbers that often increase after disasters—as their communities clean up and rebuild. There's no pause as their jobs get harder.

If you know of an animal welfare organization affected by a disaster this year—natural or otherwise—they could use some help. If you don't know where to start, here are some options:

The Sato Project: The Puerto Rico rescue organization has helped relocate dogs and cats to the U.S. mainland after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island back in September.

The Animal Refuge Center: Its shelter sustained heavy damage when Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida this fall. Financial help could aid repairs, but the center also needs food, treats, and cleaning supplies.

Kentucky animal shelters: Flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky after torrential late July rains. The people living there, and their pets, still need help. The Kentucky Humane Society has a list of shelters accepting donations.

Breed-specific Rescues

Like it or not, we all tend to have a favorite breed. If you want your generosity to help the dogs you love most, you might want to give to a breed-specific organization.

I, for instance, like poodles, so I searched for poodle rescues and found Carolina Poodle Rescue. Like pit bulls? Kennel to Couch partners with shelters to find new homes for the dogs who've been in shelters the longest.

Plenty More Giving Opportunities

There is no shortage of places to donate on Giving Tuesday, so if you're still unsure on where to direct your generosity—or, hopefully, willing to give to a few organizations—here are even more ideas.