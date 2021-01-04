Animal Advocacy

Scam Alert: Fraudsters Taking Advantage of 'Pandemic Puppy' Trend
A cautionary tale from the Better Business Bureau: now more than ever, it’s ‘buyer beware,’ especially when it involves online pet purchases.
600 Animals to Fly From Hawaii to Mainland in Largest Pet Rescue Flight Ever
Saving animals is the best way to make history.
Lawsuit: Earth Animal Uses Rawhide in Chews, Even Though It Claims the Opposite
There’s already contention on whether to allow your dog to chew rawhide.
This Company Will Pay You to Make TikToks of Your Dog
It's time to finally make your dog internet famous.
Petco to Stop Selling Electronic Shock Collars, Encourages 'Fear'-Free Training Methods
"Shock collars have been shown to increase fear, anxiety, and stress in dogs," Petco CEO Ron Coughlin explained
Not Just for Humans: Thousands of Fire Departments Have Oxygen Masks for Pets
Montana firefighters used one to save a cat Friday.