Animal Advocacy

Most Recent

Scam Alert: Fraudsters Taking Advantage of 'Pandemic Puppy' Trend

Scam Alert: Fraudsters Taking Advantage of 'Pandemic Puppy' Trend

A cautionary tale from the Better Business Bureau: now more than ever, it’s ‘buyer beware,’ especially when it involves online pet purchases.
600 Animals to Fly From Hawaii to Mainland in Largest Pet Rescue Flight Ever

600 Animals to Fly From Hawaii to Mainland in Largest Pet Rescue Flight Ever

Saving animals is the best way to make history.
Lawsuit: Earth Animal Uses Rawhide in Chews, Even Though It Claims the Opposite

Lawsuit: Earth Animal Uses Rawhide in Chews, Even Though It Claims the Opposite

 There’s already contention on whether to allow your dog to chew rawhide.
This Company Will Pay You to Make TikToks of Your Dog

This Company Will Pay You to Make TikToks of Your Dog

It's time to finally make your dog internet famous.
Petco to Stop Selling Electronic Shock Collars, Encourages 'Fear'-Free Training Methods

Petco to Stop Selling Electronic Shock Collars, Encourages 'Fear'-Free Training Methods

"Shock collars have been shown to increase fear, anxiety, and stress in dogs," Petco CEO Ron Coughlin explained
Not Just for Humans: Thousands of Fire Departments Have Oxygen Masks for Pets

Not Just for Humans: Thousands of Fire Departments Have Oxygen Masks for Pets

Montana firefighters used one to save a cat Friday.

More Animal Advocacy

Hoping to Cut Off Puppy Mills, California Law Bans Pet Store Sale of Dogs, Cats

Hoping to Cut Off Puppy Mills, California Law Bans Pet Store Sale of Dogs, Cats

The governor signed the bill into law over the weekend.
What It Means to Be a No-Kill Animal Shelter

What It Means to Be a No-Kill Animal Shelter

Considering adopting a dog? You’ve probably come across the term ‘no kill animal shelter.’ But what does that mean? No kill shelters make every effort to save all healthy, adoptable pets, but there’s more to know about these rescue operations.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com