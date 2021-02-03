After more than a decade of being passed over, Wiggles was finally adopted by her new family near St. Louis.

A sweet dog who had spent 11 of her 14 years in a shelter has finally—finally—been adopted. WOO. Pop that champagne!

For more than a decade, Wiggles was repeatedly passed over for adoption because of her allergies and a benign tumor. But a local news station's feature helped persuade her new owners in Lake St. Louis, Mo., to give her a home.

Wiggles arrived at 5A's Animal Shelter near St. Louis all the way back in 2010 when she was 3. Her former owners had surrendered the pup because of her allergies that they couldn't care for, according to KSDK.

"She was sweet, and they hated to do that, but they just couldn't afford to give her medicine and take care of her," one of 5A's employees, Carla, told the news station.

Six years later, Wiggles developed the tumor. A veterinarian determined that the growth is benign—it hasn't affected her movement or play—but it still grew and grew, KSDK reported. The shelter at one point tried to raise money to remove the tumor, but the vet opted against a procedure because of her old age.

Wiggles's health continued to remain an obstacle for her adoption. This sweet girl still occasionally deals with sores (which can become infected), probably due to her allergies.

It's been a struggle for the pooch, who has had interested adopters that shied away due to her health issues. Carla told KSDK that the shelter's had several calls about her, "but the minute I tell him that [the] tumor is the size of a cantaloupe they're like, 'Oh my,'".

Thankfully, her new owners were happy to look past her health issues and appreciate the sweet, special dog who loves everybody. Wiggles is such a delight to be around, she even walks up to shelter employees for access to favorite spot to snuggle up in—the shelter employees' laps.

"She's one of our specials, the older dogs, we spend a little more time with them," Carla told KSDK. "She's a sweetheart and she's a happy girl."

Shelter director Rick Jun told the TV station that her new family is a great fit for Wiggles. She wasn't able to go live in a house with the other animals or small kids.