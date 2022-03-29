Sometimes our quests for the things we want can lead us straight to trouble. A husky in Bergen County, N.J., became acutely aware of this last month while chasing every dog's favorite prize: outside.

The doggo wanted to get out into the fresh air and see the world. Maybe chase a few squirrels if the mood felt right. With the front door of his house steadfastly closed, the resourceful husky decided to check the windows. Unfortunately, the one he found most accessible was on the second floor, where the pup was able to push an air conditioning unit aside and make his way out onto the roof over the front porch.

Bogota, N.J., police were called for assistance and they tapped the Bogota Fire Department because that's where all the ladders are.

When Bogota FD arrived on the scene, the happy husky was pleased as punch to see them, wagging his tail and gleefully accepting the pets offered up by the firefighter at the end of the ladder. A couple of neck scratches later and, as happily reported by the Bogota Police Department's Facebook post, both firefighter and doggo made it back to the ground safely.