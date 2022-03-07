The police and fire departments in Wyandotte, Michigan, joined forces last week to save a Labradoodle who had gotten herself stuck on a partially frozen river, and the dramatic rescue was caught on video, shared to the Wyandotte Police Department's Facebook page.

The rescue occurred Feb. 28 when Lucy, a recently adopted labradoodle, was out for a walk with her human and managed to get away and go for a little run. Unfortunately, the doggo's sense of adventure led her to jump into the nearby Detroit River, a move she immediately regretted because of the cold temperatures and large chunks of ice.

The doodle managed to make her way on top of a floating ice chunk and that's where she stayed, wet and shivering, until the Wyandotte PD and FD arrived. Police were first on the scene, after being called around 4:15 p.m., the Detroit Free Press reports. By the time officers reached the spot where Lucy had jumped in, the doggo was 40–50 feet away from the bank, clinging to her ice chunk. Wyandotte police considered their options—including calling the Coast Guard for assistance in the chilly waters—before firefighters arrived on the scene and coordinated the rescue.

First, firefighters were able to nudge the ice closer to the bank until Lucy was about 15 feet from the water's edge. Then, firefighter Derrek Azzopardi, secured by a rope to his teammates, climbed down a wet, slippery ladder until he was standing roughly thigh deep in the frigid river. From that position, he was able to slip a catchpole around Lucy's neck.

Understandably, the pup wasn't super excited about the idea of hopping back into the water, but Azzopardi was able to gently guide her off the ice while people on shore did their best to reassure her that everything was going to be OK. Once the dog had slipped off the ice into the water, it was quick work getting her into the arms of her rescuer, up the ladder, and back on to dry land. Roughly half an hour after the rescue began, Lucy was reunited with her family.

"It had such a happy outcome," said Wyandotte Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lyon, speaking to the Detroit Free Press. "She just had those big brown eyes, and she couldn't talk, but she probably was just so grateful."