A small dog who found herself trapped in an SUV's engine compartment has found a forever home—with the firefighter who rescued her.

KDFW reports that firefighters in Dallas rescued the dog last week. It was a two-hour ordeal that included removing one of the tires to get to the trapped dog. After freeing her from the car, rescuers took the dog to the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center, the Lakewood/East Dallas Advocate reports. Two days later, firefighter James Tooter Hayes showed up.

He'd helped rescue the pup and had decided to adopt her. He brought her home and named her Grace.

"Thank you to the members of DFR for #Caring, #Serving and #Protecting, for humans and animals alike," Dallas Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook. "And saving the best for last..... thank you to James Tooter Hayes for showing Grace the love and compassion she clearly hadn't received prior to this past Saturday!"

According to the TV station, Hayes lives on a ranch where there's plenty of room and other animals. That sounds like a pretty sweet life for our little friend!