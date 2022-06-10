We're happy to provide a space for so many wiggly butts.

Soak Up the Joy Watching These 10 Shelter Dogs' Incredibly Happy Reactions to Getting Adopted

shelter dog jumps for joy in his cage when he finds out he's getting adopted

You absolutely need a break from whatever it is you're doing today, so here are videos of 10 very deserving shelter dogs finding out they've been adopted.

The TikToks come from our pal Joe Kay, the adoption coordinator at Wayne County Humane Society in Ohio. You've likely seen his trademark dog videos before: The camera tracks an orange "hold" card as Kay tells excited, tail-wagging pups they've been adopted.

As Kay's told us before, it's impossible to know if the dogs—many rescued from puppy mills or euthanization—realize the orange cards mean they're getting adopted. Whatever the case is, they're sure excited to see the cards and hear Kay's cooing voice.

"If you wait, you can get the dog of your dreams and it can be a rescue dog and it can come from a shelter," Kay told us last fall. "You don't have to pay thousands and thousands of dollars."

Here are some of his latest dogs finding out they're headed to a new, loving home.

Harvey

Clementine

Clementine, who looks like she's a Pomeranian, just couldn't contain her joy. Little hops, swatting the doorway, and turning in circles? Check, check, and check.

Zoe

Speaking of hops, Zoe the Bernese mountain dog has some big ones as she finds out she has a new family. It's a stark difference from when she first arrived at the humane society, afraid and untrusting. You can watch her meet her new family here.

Prince

I personally enjoy Prince's reaction because it looks like he has to spread his front legs out far to stabilize his very emphatic tail-wagging.

Nora

Poor Nora was adopted in May after arriving at the humane society from a southern shelter. She was incredibly afraid of people—likely because someone had shot her with a BB gun. Now, she has a caring family.

Boscoe

This one's lovely because it sure looks like Boscoe chose his new owner, not the other way around.

Cashmere

As if he isn't already doing enough, Kay fostered Cashmere, who looks like a little French bulldog who's on her way to a much better life.

Wiggles

No real secret on how he got his name, huh? His dancing naturally continues when his new owner comes to pick him up.

Khaleesi

This Siberian husky even gives us a little husky howl to show how pumped she is for her new family.

Goldie