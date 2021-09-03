Belky, 15, is now living her best life with her favorite unicorn plushie, as she should.

Senior Dog Belky Was Abandoned on a Highway, Unable to Walk. Now She's Adopted and Healthier Than Ever

Belky was in grave, grave trouble. The elderly, obese dog's family had abandoned her earlier this summer on the side of a Michigan highway, where she laid with puncture wounds that had become infested with maggots.

Thankfully, a friend of that family who was aware of the situation called local police, and Belky, unable to walk at age 15, was on her way to an infinitely better life. Once she received a bevy of medical care, she was soon ready for a new home, again proving that senior dogs are just as worthy of adoption as any other pup.

"It's not their fault that they're old and they're not doing as well," says Breanna Dalton, who adopted Belky last month. "They need just as much love as they did when they were puppies."

After the family friend alerted the police on July 13, officers found Belky along Highway 696 in Saginaw and transported her to Saginaw County Animal Care and Control (SCAC). There, Belky quickly received veterinary care that made a massive difference. According to her medical report provided to Daily Paws, veterinary staff shaved her matted fur, treated her wounds, and extricated the maggots. She also received flea treatment, vaccines, and much-needed medication to treat the thyroid condition that had made her morbidly obese.

SCAC posts often on Facebook about new rescues, asking their followers to Like and Share in hopes of catching a potential adopter's attention. It worked. Staff at the Humane Society of Midland County saw a Facebook post featuring Belky and took her in, according to the Bissell Pet Foundation, whose latest "Empty the Shelters" event led to Belky's adoption.

That's when Dalton found Belky. She saw in a post that Belky is a senior dog with health problems and thought, "I want to be the one to help her." Although senior dogs are often harder to adopt out, Dalton still was worried someone would scoop Belky up before she had the chance to meet the sweet pup. "I got lucky for her to still be there the next day," she tells Daily Paws.

On Aug. 19, just a few days after being posted for adoption, Belky went with Dalton to her new forever home in Bay City, Mich. She was one of 1,805 pets adopted during Empty the Shelters that week.

Belking stand outdoors with girl holding a Bissell Foundation sign Credit: Courtesy of the Bissel Pet Foundation

Belky's life has only improved since her adoption last month. She's now taking meds twice a day for her thyroid issue and is already shedding weight, Dalton says.

Dropping some pounds has no doubt helped Belky walk again, too. Unable to walk when she was rescued, she now loves walks, her new orthopedic dog bed next to the air-conditioner, and her favorite unicorn plushie.