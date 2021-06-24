Sammy, a senior Persian mix cat, had his birthday wish come true after photos of his 19th birthday party went viral on Facebook and TikTok.

When staff members at Cincinnati Animal CARE discovered the sweet cat's birthday was coming up, they decided to throw him a well-deserved birthday bash. Sammy's human friends decked out his cage with streamers, a birthday banner and-of course-heaps of cat food. The birthday boy even dressed up for the occasion and donned a sparkly blue hat with a matching bow.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful fella who would love a nice, quiet home to live out his golden years!" read the Facebook post. "The only rule for adopting Sammy, though? You have to throw him a 20th birthday party on 6/15/22!"

Not all cats would have loved the attention, but Sammy definitely enjoyed the spotlight.

"Sammy is just amazingly sweet," Cincinnati Animal CARE spokesman Ray Anderson told HuffPost. "Likes to cuddle, likes to be held, likes to rest his head on you and was definitely soaking up all the attention today."

The Facebook post of Sammy has over a thousand reactions and hundreds of shares and comments. But his fame took off on TikTok, where his party has so far racked up over 230,000 views!

Sammy came to the shelter just a week before his birthday under sad circumstances, the shelter wrote in a Facebook comment. He grew up in a loving home, but his owner had to move into assisted living and couldn't bring the senior cat along.

Well, it seems as though the adorable advertising worked! Sammy was adopted the next day along with another senior cat and is settling into his new forever home.

After Sammy became a local star, Cincinnati Animal CARE knew it had to memorialize the kitty and his fame. The shelter announced in a Facebook Live that they converted and renamed a room into "Sammy's Senior Center" in hopes of finding Sammy's senior friends their own forever homes.