A mother dog and her three puppies are safe and sound thanks to the watchful eye of a good Samaritan after they were dumped in a creek.

The rescuer was driving home from work when she noticed someone dumping a dog and three puppies near a creek. The puppies ended up falling in the water and were "in a panic crying" according to a Facebook post by Paws 4 the Cause, the Kentucky rescue who took the mom and pups in.

After seeing the dogs be dumped, the woman was able to rescue the puppies from the water right away. After bringing them home to safety, she went back right away to look for mom, but she was too scared to approach anyone and couldn't be caught. Thankfully, the next day, "many good people came together as a rescue nation to secure momma," Paws 4 the Cause said in its Facebook post.

Paws 4 the Cause took the dogs in and gave them medical care. The puppies, Sandy, Dixie, and River, have received their first shot and one of them is being treated for a skin infection. Mom, Laurel, is also receiving medical care and is being treated with antibiotics for an infection.

The shelter says the number of people dumping dogs in the area recently "has been the worst we have ever seen."

"There is no need to do this since there are so many rescues working tirelessly to help save the overwhelming numbers of animals needing rescue this year," it wrote.

Remember, if you can no longer tend to your pet, instead of abandoning them, surrender them to a shelter or rehome them.