Fishing a trapped kitten out of a narrow, dark pipe is hard enough, but implementing life-saving, on-camera CPR seems borderline impossible.

And yet that's how a group of rescuers managed to save Matilda the kitten, who tumbled 8 feet down a 4-inch pipe outside a Cleveland home Tuesday. Matilda managed to narrowly escape drowning in the pipe, but three other kittens sadly died, according to a Facebook post from Kamm's Cat Guardians.

The group—Craig and Mike from local news station WKYC, Kym, Gary, Robert, and Jim—spent plenty of time around the mouth of the pipe, trying to reel the youngster in. In the story from WKYC, you can hear Matilda meowing and yowling for help.

"Stay with me, please," one rescuer says during one of the failed rescue attempts.

One of the rescuers, Jim, works at a nearby Home Depot, and he quickly fashioned a grabbing device to hopefully save the kitten. Eventually, it worked, and they reeled Matilda out of the pipe. But she'd gone silent and wasn't breathing.

But one of the men got his hands on Matilda and held her facing up before giving her mouth-to-mouth CPR. Some in the group then rushed her to a veterinarian, where she woke up and began crying.

Now she's back to being a kitten: eating, playing, and snuggling in her foster home. I mean, look at this absolute cutie: