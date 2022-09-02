Hobo, 8, fell down the ravine off Genesee Avenue early that afternoon, the San Diego Humane Society said. His family was installing a fence when he lost his footing.

A humane officer reached Hobo but it became clear they couldn't return up the hill on their own. The Humane Society's Emergency Rescue Team then arrived at the top of the ravine. They secured rescue lines and rappelled down the face to Hobo, where they then had to free him from a bush by sawing away the branches.