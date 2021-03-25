Austin Pets Alive! has been working with shelters across the country to find new homes for animals displaced by Winter Storm Uri.

The freezing-cold destruction that accompanied Winter Storm Uri might seem like a thing of the past, but many are still dealing with its effects, including animal welfare organizations.

One of them is Austin Pets Alive!, which on Wednesday partnered with the KC Pet Project to transport 27 cats and kittens to Kansas City where they will hopefully be adopted into new homes.

In a news release, KC Pet Project said the cats were at risk of being euthanized only days ago. Wednesday marked the second time KC Pet Project had taken in pets from Texas. In total, they've welcomed 52 cats and six dogs from the Lone Star State after Uri.

Two black and white kittens with blue eyes Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of KC Pet Project

Austin Pets Alive! has been responding to "urgent" pleas for help from smaller, rural Texas shelters who need help after the winter storm that brought unprecedented cold, snow, and ice. With a lack of resources in Texas, these pets needed somewhere to go. Luckily, shelters across the country have arranged for transportation to welcome in the new animals.

You can see below that pets from all corners of Texas have arrived in Austin before being flown anywhere from Boston to Spokane, Wash. So far, Austin Pets Alive! has saved more than 1,000 pets, exceeding its original goal.