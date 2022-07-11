Nearly fourth months is a long time to wait, but it paid off.

One Las Vegas pupper waited exactly 102 days for what he deserved, but that time paid off in the best way possible.

Very good boi Rambo came to the The Animal Foundation all the way back in March and was first put up for adoption March 29. Despite his incredibly sweet face, the days and weeks started turning into months as people continued to pass the stocky fellow by. He became the foundation's longest resident.

But after nearly four months of patient waiting, this past weekend wound up being Independence Day for the happy boy, as Rambo finally found his forever home—and celebrated with a giant smile.

To help relieve some of the stress on its facility—the largest in Nevada—The Animal Foundation ran a "full house" adoption event over the weekend, waiving adoption fees for anyone looking for their new best friend. The results were absolutely overwhelming: The shelter reported via Facebook that it had adopted a whopping 100 animals on July 9 alone, including Rambo.

He wasn't the only long-awaited success story for the shelter, however: Just the day before, The Animal Foundation celebrating the adoption of Chikilito, another pup who had been with the shelter for 93 days.