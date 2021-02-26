Oklahoma City police officers jump into action and display the true meaning of ‘Protect and Serve’ to our four-legged friends.

A mama pit bull and her six puppies are safe and sound after being abandoned outside of an Oklahoma City business on Friday, February 12.

Officer R. Jenny was patrolling his sector in the northern part of the city when he heard the sound of several dogs crying out. Abandoned in an alleyway and confined to a kennel, Jenny found seven dogs left in sub-freezing temperatures.

According to an Oklahoma City Police Department Facebook post, the pups were "left for dead outside in a kennel." Spotting the abandoned dogs, Jenny and his recruits, Officer D. Dutton and Officer J. Cook, quickly jumped into action. They loaded mama dog and her puppies into a patrol car and transported them to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. "Miraculously, all six puppies survived the 18-degree weather," says a police supervisor at the Springlake Division.

The Oklahoma City Police department praised the responding officers with a post on social media. "Great work guys! This is the true meaning of protect and serve! A great reminder to bring your animals inside during this brutally cold winter weather."

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, just like hot weather, cold weather poses certain dangers too. Some folks believe that because pets have fur, they're more resistant than people are to cold weather—but that's simply not true. Similar to people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. The AVMA advises that no pets should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.

Likewise, the ASPCA says, "If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured, or killed." Pets left in cars during cold weather is also a danger. "Cars act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and cause animals to freeze to death," explains the organization.