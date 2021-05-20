Pancake the Rescue Dog Has Been Waiting 3 Years for a New Family After Being Hit By a Car

Pancake the terrier mix rescue dog has spent nearly 1,000 days in a shelter waiting to find her new home.

When this beautiful brindle dog showed up to a Kansas City metro shelter three years ago, she was in dire condition. Pancake weighed only 48 pounds and had survived some sort of serious blunt force trauma. According to a FOX 4 news story, a veterinarian who treated the dog believes she had been hit by a car and left to die.

While her shelter stay has helped her regain her health and strength—Pancake is now 4 years old and weighs a healthy 75 pounds—she has yet to find her perfect forever family. To help spread the word about Pancake's long shelter stay and promote her potential adoption, Kansas City animal-rescue organization Mission Driven teamed up with local radio station Q104 to share the dog's story on its "Morning Mutts" segment.

During the radio appearance, Mission Driven staff let listeners know that Pancake loves people, needs to be the only pet in a home, and would play best with kids over 8 thanks to her rambunctious nature. Despite the word getting out about Pancake, Mission Driven says she still has yet to find her new adoptive family. That's where you come in!

If you would like to learn more about adopting Pancake, you can apply online through The Rescue Project. Her adoption fee is $200 and includes age-appropriate vaccinations, spay, microchip, deworming, and heartworm testing.