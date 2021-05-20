Pancake, a sweet little terrier mix who's had a rough start to life, has spent nearly 1,000 days waiting to be adopted. The pup has been in shelters and with a foster family as she waits for the right family to call her own. But a few organizations in Kansas City are teaming up to share her story, and in the process, find a forever home she can call her own.

When this beautiful brindle dog was brought to Kansas City animal control three years ago, she was in dire condition. Pancake weighed only 48 pounds and had survived some sort of serious blunt force trauma. According to a FOX 4 news story, a veterinarian who treated her at the time believed Pancake had been hit by a car and left to die.

Since then, she's made some miraculous progress, most recently in a foster home through placement by The Rescue Project. And while the time spent recovering since then allowed her to regain her health and strength—she's now 4 years old and weighs a healthy 75 pounds!—Pancake has yet to find her perfect forever family.

That's why Kansas City-based animal advocacy organization Mission Driven decided to step in. The organization works in partnership with rescue facilities to help long-term shelter pets like Pancake find their forever homes. The group recently teamed up with local radio station Q104 to share the dog's story on its May 14 "Morning Mutts" segment.

During the radio appearance, Q104 radio host Jenny Matthews shared her initial reaction to Pancake after spending a few minutes with the pup. In a clip of the interview shared to Facebook, Pancake appears to calmly chomp on her bone in the most nonchalant sploot we've ever seen during a media interview, while Matthews says she "would LOVE to have Pancake in my home... she seems like the sweetest girl ever."

Scott Poore, founder of Mission Driven and Pancake's apparent media handler for the day, shared a few nuggets about the pup for listeners as well. "Pancake came from a really tough place... but we're going to focus on her bright future," Poore says. He shared that Pancake "looooves people," and would do best as the only pet in a home. He also says that since she's an active pup, she's more suited for families with older kids since her size and energy level might mean she could accidentally knock little kids down. But despite the word getting out about Pancake, Mission Driven shared that she still has yet to find her new adoptive family since the interview aired.

Like many pets awaiting their forever home, Pancake will need love and patience from her new pet parents once she's adopted. But the love of a rescue dog is like no other—we know she'll be a fur-ever companion to her new family just as soon as the right match is made.