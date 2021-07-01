Lamia and her roommate had seen O'Malley in their building's garage before, usually begging for food, but it was Lamia's roommate that decided to rescue the ginger tabby cat and take him home. But once O'Malley got settled into his new home with Lamia and her roommate, Lamia ended up being his primary human!

Lamia tells Daily Paws that O'Malley is a chatty, sassy orange kitty who absolutely loves chatting with his people. She says she loves going back and forth with O'Malley, who enjoys meowing right back at his beloved human. And when Lamia is busy at her desk with video editing, O'Malley always wants to be right in the middle of the action... even if he's mainly there to distract her!