One month after being saved from a hot car by New York police, this grateful pooch has a new forever home with one of the officers who saved him.

On June 18, officers from NYPD's 19th Precinct responded to a call about a dog locked in a parked car. By the time officers arrived, the pup had been in the vehicle for an estimated two hours.

Temperatures can soar inside parked vehicles and with that day's temps hovering around 85 degrees, the interior of the car could've hit over 120 degrees after an hour. Soon after arriving, NYPD officers decided to rescue the floofy white doggo.

"Thanks to caring NYers who saw this pup locked in a car for over 2 hours & called 911," the 19th Precinct's tweet reads. "Our cops responded discovering the car off, windows shut & distressed dog. They broke the window, got pup out & off to a vet for care. Criminal investigation continues."

A veterinarian deemed the dog healthy, and the pup didn't return to the owner of the vehicle, a 26-year old man who was charged with one count of animal cruelty. Instead, the good boi was handed over to the ASPCA and made ready for adoption. He didn't wait very long: Officer Aruna Maharaj, one of the 19th Precinct officers who saved the pup, quickly stepped up and took the happy pupper home.

"This pup will never be neglected again," the 19th Precinct said in its July 22 tweet about the adoption. "Thank you @ASPCA for taking such good care of this lucky pup!"