New York City firefighters rescued a dog that had been cruelly tossed from a bridge into the Harlem River and helped bring a terrible story to a happy conclusion.

On the afternoon of July 19, people witnessed the sweet-faced, brown-and-tan dog get thrown from a bridge into the river below. A fast acting good Samaritan jumped into the river and helped keep the pup afloat while others called 911. FDNY rushed onto the scene with a marine unit and pulled the doggo safely onto the fireboat.

"Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different," the FDNY said in an Instagram post about the rescue.