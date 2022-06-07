Baby Girl needed a family who could take the time to get to know her. Thankfully, she found one.

Sometimes, finding just the right home can take a little patience. For Baby Girl, a mixed-breed dog staying at Capital Humane Society (CHS) in Lincoln, Neb., it took a little more patience than most.

"March 15th was a big day for all of us at CHS because it was our beloved Baby Girl's Gotcha Day!!" the society wrote on Facebook.

Every pet's adoption day is cause for celebration, but for Baby Girl and the good folks at CHS, this day was nearly five years in the making.

"For Baby Girl, it took a little longer to find a home because people had to meet her several times before she was comfortable with them," Amanda Carson, director of customer service, tells Daily Paws.

Carson says Baby Girl was very timid around strangers when she came to the shelter on Dec. 7, 2017. Over the years, she became comfortable with shelter staff and volunteers, but prospective adopters were a challenge. But finally, after almost five years of waiting, one person kept at it and formed a bond with Baby Girl.

Though Baby Girl was adopted and taken home March 15, the humane society delayed the news to give the pupper and her new family time to gel.

"It seems like it was a good fit right from the beginning," Carson says. "She's a very sweet dog and she just needed to find the right person."

"Baby Girl has brought so much joy to my life," the pupper's new mom said via the shelter's Facebook post. "She can't get enough belly rubs and she has to be touching me at all times.

"I can't thank the staff at Pieloch enough for taking such good care of her and letting me have a chance at giving her a forever home. I could not have asked for a better dog."